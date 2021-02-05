Whittier Trust Co. Has $726,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 54,583 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of HP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,324,966 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 113,774 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

