Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.04.

Airbnb stock opened at $195.80 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.78.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

