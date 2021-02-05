Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,932 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $28,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $180.23 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a PE ratio of -113.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 893,821 shares of company stock worth $154,601,342. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

