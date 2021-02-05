Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $64,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,586,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $85.43 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

