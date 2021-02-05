Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,936 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.