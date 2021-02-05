Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

