Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in China Mobile by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in China Mobile by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHL opened at $27.51 on Friday. China Mobile Limited has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $44.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

