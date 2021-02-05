Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,214,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

