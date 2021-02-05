Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,552 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK opened at $61.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

