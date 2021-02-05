Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 521.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Willdan Group by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 51,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,327. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $638.47 million, a P/E ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.