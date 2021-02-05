William Blair Comments on Chubb Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chubb in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.22.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $162.73 on Friday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chubb by 77.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after acquiring an additional 387,699 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $40,470,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Chubb by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 391,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,226,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

