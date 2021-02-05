Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. 220,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 465,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.49.

About Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

