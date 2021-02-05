WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.80

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 25048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

