WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. WisdomTree Investments also posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WETF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 46.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 264,440 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 979,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 104,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $815.33 million, a P/E ratio of -49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

