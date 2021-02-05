Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WZZZY. HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5,850.00.

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37. Wizz Air has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.75.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

