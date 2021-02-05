World Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

