World Asset Management Inc Has $533,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX opened at $121.99 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.84.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.39. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.