World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 52.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $223,530,000 after purchasing an additional 623,440 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $180.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. The stock has a market cap of $326.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.35, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 893,821 shares of company stock worth $154,601,342. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

