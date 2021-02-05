World Asset Management Inc Sells 229 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Teradyne by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 7.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,581.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,215 shares of company stock valued at $22,259,831. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $125.52 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $143.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

