World Asset Management Inc Sells 476 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 1,337,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,902,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,507,000 after purchasing an additional 126,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 34.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,107,000 after purchasing an additional 984,581 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,841,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,574,000 after purchasing an additional 540,845 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 49.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,059 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Shares of DXC opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

