World Asset Management Inc Sells 59 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,458,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Generac by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 212,132 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Generac by 6,984.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 202,549 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,796,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Generac by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 179,357 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $262.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.87. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $287.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.