World Asset Management Inc Sells 808 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $100.95 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $108.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.