Wrapped NXM Price Down 1.1% Over Last 24 Hours (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $100.03 million and approximately $40.31 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for about $59.65 or 0.00157177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00160570 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00086422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00237170 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045501 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

