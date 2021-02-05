Wsfs Capital Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,557 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.66. 32,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

