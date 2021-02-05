WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian raised their price objective on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$126.10.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$117.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$120.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40. WSP Global Inc. has a 12-month low of C$59.83 and a 12-month high of C$127.54.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.1300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

