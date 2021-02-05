Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:XHR opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $19.82.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

