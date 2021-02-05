Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Short Interest Update

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 6,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX opened at $136.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.