XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in XPO Logistics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 123,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

NYSE XPO opened at $118.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

