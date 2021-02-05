YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on YASKY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $107.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $117.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.47.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

