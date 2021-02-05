YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.73. YRC Worldwide shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 8,585 shares.

The transportation company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23).

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $57,500.00. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRCW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 68.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $278.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.32.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.