Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.12). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ BNR opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after buying an additional 133,065 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

