Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Genmab A/S posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 80.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 482,908 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 53.6% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 367,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 353,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $3,481,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMAB opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

