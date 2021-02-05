Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 204.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMER. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $679,936.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $189,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omeros by 4,965.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Omeros by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Omeros by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

OMER stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

