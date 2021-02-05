Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.40. STMicroelectronics reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

STM opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,630,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

