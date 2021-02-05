Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Stoneridge posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $302,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,867.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $1,879,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $786.93 million, a PE ratio of -104.07 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

