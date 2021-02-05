Zacks: Analysts Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ABST. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,341,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $674.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0633 dividend. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

