Zacks: Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.39. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.47 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

