Zacks: Analysts Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce sales of $129.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the lowest is $127.80 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $113.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $444.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $443.00 million to $445.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $503.23 million, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $511.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VECO. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

VECO opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.72 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

