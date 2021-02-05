Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $473.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

