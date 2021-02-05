Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report sales of $52.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the lowest is $51.98 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $200.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.46 million to $200.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $234.66 million, with estimates ranging from $233.01 million to $235.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUMO. Cowen began coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $276,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUMO opened at $36.91 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

