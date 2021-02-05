Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report $32.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.81 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $31.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $133.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.92 billion to $136.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $135.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.56 billion to $140.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $953,857,000 after purchasing an additional 330,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,105,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,434,000 after purchasing an additional 592,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

