Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. The Williams Companies posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 464.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 269,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 221,607 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 156,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

