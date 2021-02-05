Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Hold

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

ARQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

ARQT stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -3.78. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $330,804.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,969,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,950 shares of company stock valued at $448,113.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 489,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 78,854 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

