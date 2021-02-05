Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.83.

NYSE:CPT opened at $103.62 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

