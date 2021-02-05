Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Hold

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $483.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,365,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 92,642 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 902,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

