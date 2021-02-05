Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Sell

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SGRY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $42.87.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,703,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,563,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

