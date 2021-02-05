Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to Sell

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

Get Vonage alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.56 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,000. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Vonage by 207.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Vonage by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Vonage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 317,131 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.