Zacks Investment Research Lowers ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Hold

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Delaware basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are still there for ConocoPhillips in the Eagle Ford shale, where it owns about 3,800 undrilled locations that could lend access to huge reserves. Notably, ConocoPhillips acquired Concho Resources in an all-stock deal, following which the combined entity is expected to save cost and capital of $500 million per annum. Also, ConocoPhillips’ balance sheet is significantly less leveraged than the industry. Notably, it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results due to increased output in Canada. However, low oil prices, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, is affecting its bottom line. Also, its rising exploration costs are affecting the bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $204,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

