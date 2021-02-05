Zacks Investment Research Lowers Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FMNB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

FMNB stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 329.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

