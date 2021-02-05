Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.33.

NYSE INSP opened at $221.83 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $229.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.62 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.12 and a 200-day moving average of $152.51. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $514,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,551 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,585,132 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.